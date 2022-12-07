It's not all people that you are supposed to carry along with you to 2023, others you are supposed to leave in 2022 no matter how long you've known them.
Others you have grown up with, others are your next-of-kin, others are your former classmates, while others are your family members. When the season of change has arrived, you have to cooperate with it. Yes, some people are our key to success, but others are like dark clouds in our lives, and when they disappear, the sky becomes clear.
There are people you need to forget just like when you forgot an umbrella in a taxi, so you can maintain your peace of mind. Look forward to your goal and ignore the dissenters, that's how society today functions.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Get rid of unnecessary contacts ahead of 2023
Image: 123RF
It's not all people that you are supposed to carry along with you to 2023, others you are supposed to leave in 2022 no matter how long you've known them.
Others you have grown up with, others are your next-of-kin, others are your former classmates, while others are your family members. When the season of change has arrived, you have to cooperate with it. Yes, some people are our key to success, but others are like dark clouds in our lives, and when they disappear, the sky becomes clear.
There are people you need to forget just like when you forgot an umbrella in a taxi, so you can maintain your peace of mind. Look forward to your goal and ignore the dissenters, that's how society today functions.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos