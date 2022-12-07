READER LETTER | Destruction of shacks points to question of land

I recently watched a video of people being evicted from land they had illegally occupied in Kopanong Section in Tembisa. While I agree that land grabbing is not justified, let me also point out that it will always be disheartening to see people being rendered homeless overnight.
The biggest problem faced by black people in the land of their forefathers is not land grabbing, but being landless. We may argue all we want and ask what needs to be done, but SA may be the only country in the world where its native people have limited access to their land. Being landless in your own country is the height of human right violation.
Land was forcefully taken from its rightful occupants through oppressive and unjust laws of displacement and it is now a mammoth task to expropriate and redistribute it because laws were created during the transition to democracy to protect those who had benefitted unlawfully.
Seeing SAPS and metro police members demolishing the shacks of black people sent shivers down my spine and reminded me of the hurtful past of my forebearers. SA comes from a very terrible background where black people were oppressed to the bone and the reason they now have to grab land is because they can’t afford to buy it because those who stole it are either refusing to share it or are selling it at a cost of an arm and a leg.
Black people are living in squalor in their land whereas white people enjoy access to huge plots. To show that the issue of land is still far from being resolved, when there are new housing developments targeting the black working class, the stands are squashed together and sold as very small pieces of land at a high price. After building a two-bedroom house, there is no space to park a car in the yard.
May land be redistributed equally because there is nothing you can ever do in this world without land. The National Development Plan seeks to achieve equality by 2030 but at this rate, the contrary appears to be the reality.
Cassius Mnisi, Welverdiend, Bushbuckridge
READER LETTER | Destruction of shacks points to question of land
Image: Theo Jeptha
