What Janusz Waluś did was wrong. If Chris Hani was not killed, we would not have had state capture as he would not have allowed the SACP to support the known Nkandla crook to be elected president of the ANC and later the country.
The alliance partners are out of order for opposing the release of Waluś on parole.
He served his time in jail. It is not his fault that the death penalty has been abolished. The ANC government is to blame. The alliance partners were very vocal against the death penalty hence it was abolished.
It is also wrong for the tripartite alliance to suggest a referendum on whether Waluś should be released on parole or not. There is no need for a referendum because the law is crystal clear in this regard.
A referendum that is needed is for reinstatement of the death penalty as murderers and rapists know that before they finish their minimum sentences they would be out on parole. It is also stupid for the tripartite alliance to blame chief justice Raymond Zondo for the release of Waluś on parole. It was a unanimous decision by all the justices.
What kind of closure does the SACP want, because Waluś disclosed who instructed him to kill Hani. Perhaps the SACP wants Waluś to implicate some senior ANC comrades as it was rumoured then that a senior ANC comrade was involved in the assassination of Hani. This conspiracy theory is still fresh in the minds of SACP and ANC comrades and supporters. The SACP should let Hani rest in perpetual peace and march forward.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
READER LETTER | Zondo not to blame for Waluś's release
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
