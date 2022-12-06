When President Cyril Ramaphosa took a decision to re-enter politics, the question we asked ourselves was why he would leave the lucrative business world for the "meagre" presidential salary of R3m per annum, unless he had a sinister motive.
We were told by his lobbyists that we need a president that has his own money, who would not be tempted to steal. Despite his billionaire status, Ramaphosa received "manna from heaven" to run his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.
The donors of the estimated R300m were concealed with the excuse that they do not want to be known. Which business person can anonymously donate such monies without any benefits from it, duly or unduly? Ramaphosa showed lack of leadership qualities in the Marikana massacre, and when he exploited BEE deals meant for the empowering of the downtrodden and marginalised blacks.
Ramaphosa made his bed and now he must sleep in it. It is this time that the parliament must show no one is above the law, even the president. It is clear party loyalists, political leaders and analysts are emotional reactionaries according to conflicting views against and for the Phala Phala farm saga.
They don't look at facts, but are absorbed behind personality cult statuses. On the other side, the ANC NEC is dodging to take punitive measures against the disgraced Ramaphosa. By this inactivity, the once glorious liberation movement has proved that it is now a looting cartel. They are a party of criminal lords vying to scam taxpayers.
Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto
READER LETTER | Ramaphosa made his bed, he must now sleep in it
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
When President Cyril Ramaphosa took a decision to re-enter politics, the question we asked ourselves was why he would leave the lucrative business world for the "meagre" presidential salary of R3m per annum, unless he had a sinister motive.
We were told by his lobbyists that we need a president that has his own money, who would not be tempted to steal. Despite his billionaire status, Ramaphosa received "manna from heaven" to run his CR17 ANC presidential campaign.
The donors of the estimated R300m were concealed with the excuse that they do not want to be known. Which business person can anonymously donate such monies without any benefits from it, duly or unduly? Ramaphosa showed lack of leadership qualities in the Marikana massacre, and when he exploited BEE deals meant for the empowering of the downtrodden and marginalised blacks.
Ramaphosa made his bed and now he must sleep in it. It is this time that the parliament must show no one is above the law, even the president. It is clear party loyalists, political leaders and analysts are emotional reactionaries according to conflicting views against and for the Phala Phala farm saga.
They don't look at facts, but are absorbed behind personality cult statuses. On the other side, the ANC NEC is dodging to take punitive measures against the disgraced Ramaphosa. By this inactivity, the once glorious liberation movement has proved that it is now a looting cartel. They are a party of criminal lords vying to scam taxpayers.
Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos