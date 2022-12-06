President Cyril Ramaphosa said municipalities will no longer be staffed by “Mickey Mouse” personnel. What on earth is he going to do with all the Goofies, the Donald Ducks, and all the other comic characters appointed by his own party post 1994 to municipalities?
READER LETTER | Cartoon characters killed municipalities
Image: Antonio Muchave
President Cyril Ramaphosa said municipalities will no longer be staffed by “Mickey Mouse” personnel. What on earth is he going to do with all the Goofies, the Donald Ducks, and all the other comic characters appointed by his own party post 1994 to municipalities?
These ANC clowns have systematically eroded the seriousness required in providing good governance, ultimately erasing service excellence.
Ramaphosa and his cartoon characters find themselves in a quandary as coalitions emerge that are focused on providing meaningful improvements.
The citizens of this country await with keen interest to see who the ANC replaces in the place of all these Mickey Mice. We might perhaps get Casper the good little ghost, Sad Sack or the lazy conscript.
Jislaaik, the plot thickens.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield Benoni
