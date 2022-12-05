READER LETTER | Sobukwe’s history written in blood

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, a pioneer of the noblest cause on earth, was born on December 5 1924. Had he still been alive, today he would be turning 98.
Nelson Mandela’s contemporary, Sobukwe was subjected to unimaginable pain, suffering, loneliness and the improbability of sharing his sorrows with anyone as the racist apartheid regime separated him from the people. While serving his illegal sentencing, which was subjected to review by a whites-only parliament through what was called the Sobukwe Clause, he was kept in solitary confinement.
Prisoners from both the PAC orANC were not allowed to get near or talk to him. Those fortunate to see him from a distance would take soil and let it fall from their hands as a sign of courage to continue with the struggle to emancipate their country as well as the entire continent of Africa. Others would raise their open right palm hand, a salute used by the PAC, to declare that this land belongs to Africans. Izwe Lethu, iAfrika (Our Land, Africa).
Apartheid prime minister John Vorster once said: “Sobukwe is a man with a magnetic personality, great organising ability and a divine sense of his mission.
“Comparing Luthuli to Sobukwe, Luthuli is a lightweight.”
Chief Albert Luthuli was ANC president from 1952 until his death in 1967.
As the country is plunging from one crisis to another we can draw a lot of lessons and courage from Sobukwe’s heroic life. He taught us to be consistent when we fight for what we believe is rightfully ours. As a leader of the ANC and after co-founding the PAC he never changed his political standings and principles, he always remained true to his cause that the land should be returned to its rightful proprietors, the majority of African descendants.
Belinda Magor, a racist from Benoni who called for a “ban on black people, not pitbulls” would learn from Sobukwe’s lessons on race. While his contemporaries in the ANC were on about "multi-racialism", Sobukwe originated the word which came to be accepted and used throughout the world, non-racialism.
“We reject multi-racialism in favour of a non-racial democracy because multi-racialism suggests a maintenance of racial groups.”
“Prof”, as Sobukwe was affectionally known, argued: “The Africanists take the view that there is only one race to which all belong and that is the human race.”
Magor should be taught that when Sobukwe and his outstanding peers defined an African, they did so without mentioning the pigmentation or colour of the person.
The mistake we are making as we attempt to tell the life and times of Sobukwe is to only limit him to the leader of a liberation movement, an anti-apartheid activist. Sobukwe was more than that; he was more of a philosopher and theorist than a politician, in the same league as the likes of John Locke, Alexis de Tocqueville, Eduard Bernstein, Mary Wollstonecraft and Vladimir Lenin.
Forgotten by his own people in SA, Sobukwe’s history will never be airbrushed because it was written with blood, toil and tears.
It is worth noting that the government in recent times has improved its treatment of Sobukwe by naming a hospital in Kimberly after him, the busiest street in Pretoria and a few other things. However attempts to have the government declare his house in Mofolo, Soweto, a heritage site failed. The house where he was banished in Kimberley after his release from Robben Island is also neglected.
Kenneth Mokgatlhe
Social commentator
