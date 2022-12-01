When the ANC took over, it was lectured by the National Party to implement what will only benefit their friends and families in the form of a tendering system. It's a known truth that all farmers who own land were given title deeds because the apartheid government didn't want the ANC government to own land. The land that was dispossessed from our ancestors.
The National Party created companies to benefit the state. Those who operated companies or land were actually leasing it for a certain period. Thereafter either they signed another contract or left for another business. The ANC knows this; that is why whites didn't like the PAC and Azapo because they didn't want an agreement without the land. The National Party persuaded the ANC to create a constitution that will see to it that minority groups and their properties are protected.
Freedom without the means of production is fake. That is why Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini didn't buy US president Woodrow Wilson's blueprint. They realised it was dispossessing them of the power to be industrial.
Dictators know what is important is sovereign power and industrial development. With our fake democracy the so-called democratic superpowers won't allow you to grow. Ask yourself what is our achievement in this democracy if you cannot build your own car when you have all the resources needed to do so. But you can't, because Germany and the US won't like it. Is that democracy?
To them, democracy means you must allow them to milk your land and resell your minerals at a higher tariff. If our Reserve Bank is owned by individuals, is that democracy? When you propose to nationalise it, Moody's is rating you as an investment risky state. Europe and the ANC are in cahoots with this fake democracy.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barbeton Farm Prison
READER LETTER | National Party hoodwinked ANC into fake democracy
When the ANC took over, it was lectured by the National Party to implement what will only benefit their friends and families in the form of a tendering system. It's a known truth that all farmers who own land were given title deeds because the apartheid government didn't want the ANC government to own land. The land that was dispossessed from our ancestors.
The National Party created companies to benefit the state. Those who operated companies or land were actually leasing it for a certain period. Thereafter either they signed another contract or left for another business. The ANC knows this; that is why whites didn't like the PAC and Azapo because they didn't want an agreement without the land. The National Party persuaded the ANC to create a constitution that will see to it that minority groups and their properties are protected.
Freedom without the means of production is fake. That is why Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini didn't buy US president Woodrow Wilson's blueprint. They realised it was dispossessing them of the power to be industrial.
Dictators know what is important is sovereign power and industrial development. With our fake democracy the so-called democratic superpowers won't allow you to grow. Ask yourself what is our achievement in this democracy if you cannot build your own car when you have all the resources needed to do so. But you can't, because Germany and the US won't like it. Is that democracy?
To them, democracy means you must allow them to milk your land and resell your minerals at a higher tariff. If our Reserve Bank is owned by individuals, is that democracy? When you propose to nationalise it, Moody's is rating you as an investment risky state. Europe and the ANC are in cahoots with this fake democracy.
Ngobeni Lindokuhle, Barbeton Farm Prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos