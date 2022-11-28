Most parts of the country are experiencing a season of heavy rainfall, which results in an overflow of dams. Recently, the department of water & sanitation released water in some of the dams as part of dam safety measures.
Dam sluice gates were opened to ease the pressure. Communities that reside near and around dams as well as in the low-lying areas need to be cautious when water is released.
The heavy inflows tend to cause flash floods downstream and in low-lying areas. Communities are also encouraged to stay away from bridges and areas where there is a heavy flow of water. Motorists are also advised not to attempt crossing high volumes of flooding water or bridges that are covered with water.
Traditional healers and church members going to rivers or streams for spiritual purposes also need to be cautious by ensuring that the water flow and levels are of an acceptable standard so not to compromise the safety of fellow members.
Marcus Monyakeni, email
READER LETTER |Put safety first during rainy season
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
