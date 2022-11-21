Cadres and comrades will congregate in December to elect a new "Lord of The Ring" to govern a country in complete despair. The new leader will inherit a shattered economy, a destroyed rail and road system and crime on an epic scale.
As if that is not enough, they'll have to take over an energy system that is on the verge of collapse, critical infrastructure that is decayed and on the verge of disintegration, critical life support systems that no longer exist and brazen legal defiance that is causing seismic shock waves across the temples of law enforcement.
And added above all that, corruption on a scale that is so vast, it’s scope and depth will take at least 30 years to codify.
Among the gathering will be the facilitators of human corruption, in proud self-adulation, readying themselves with millions of rand celebrations of pomp and bundu bashing, enjoying the comforts of luxury and unfettered power spun by the web of exploitation, while 8-million are unemployed and 250,000 are homeless, 40% of South Africans go to bed hungry every night; 19-million people live in extreme poverty.
These deadly facts are not an illusion, they could serve as a catalyst, which could trigger off an upheaval, that could derail our political orbit. Time is not on our side, we need to urgently tackle these critical issues, denialism will be the end of democratic SA.
Those in power for the past 27 years chose to bury their heads in the sands as anarchy, chaos and lawless take grip of SA.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | New leader to inherit country bogged down by chaos, poverty
