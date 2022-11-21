I know for a fact that in some parts of the Eastern Cape, just after 1994 when all kinds of wonderful promises were made to the electorate, some agricultural company promised to use its expertise and facilities to cultivate the fields, use the best fertilisers and their workforce would produce the best crops.
Lo and behold, the majority bought into the scheme although they were told upfront that because the company would do everything, the owners of the land would get 10% profit of whatever rewards would accrue out of the mutual arrangements.
And so it came to pass that many families were robbed of their land that had provided livelihoods for many years. This freedom has brought more harm than good to many. It is time that we worked hard to turn things around.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Land heist points to harm freedom brought
