Letters

READER LETTER | Trump's time is long over

By READER LETTER - 18 November 2022 - 11:59
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Image: Jonathan Ernst

Following the non-appearance of the expected red wave after America's mid-term elections, we have US ex-president Donald Trump stating "Remember, I am a stable genius".

I was left wondering: does the word 'stable' refer to his own stability or a horse stable as much of what he says might be considered by right-thinking people as horse manure?

Maybe it is time for Trump to be put out to pasture and for a new, fresher face to appear, perhaps Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

