Following the non-appearance of the expected red wave after America's mid-term elections, we have US ex-president Donald Trump stating "Remember, I am a stable genius".
I was left wondering: does the word 'stable' refer to his own stability or a horse stable as much of what he says might be considered by right-thinking people as horse manure?
Maybe it is time for Trump to be put out to pasture and for a new, fresher face to appear, perhaps Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | Trump's time is long over
Image: Jonathan Ernst
Following the non-appearance of the expected red wave after America's mid-term elections, we have US ex-president Donald Trump stating "Remember, I am a stable genius".
I was left wondering: does the word 'stable' refer to his own stability or a horse stable as much of what he says might be considered by right-thinking people as horse manure?
Maybe it is time for Trump to be put out to pasture and for a new, fresher face to appear, perhaps Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
Trump launches 2024 US presidential run, getting jump on rivals
Trump to launch new White House bid while his party licks its wounds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos