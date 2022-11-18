It goes without saying that educators are the heartbeat of the country’s development because their profession gives birth to lawyers, scientists, media personalities, social workers and many others. They are a vital cog in the making of a highly educated and productive nation we aspire to be.
I applaud the government for introducing the Funza Lushaka bursary programme to ensure that students who pursue this noble career receive all the necessary financial assistance. Let me also point out that bursaries can only be allocated to a specific number of people according to budget and other considerations.
While Funza Lushaka is a great initiative, it is glaringly unfair that the beneficiaries of this bursary are prioritised when it comes to employment ahead of other equally qualified graduates who had to find alternative methods to fund their studies. Having people overlooked for certain opportunities simply because they were not part of the bursary programme is the height of unfairness, given the fact that the programme can't help everybody who applies.
The pain of losing out on a bursary application and still go on to lose out on a job opportunity is unbearable and can lead to depression and suicide. There is absolutely no basis to justify the absorption of Funza Lushaka beneficiaries ahead of those who were funded by NSFAS or paid from their own pockets.
Educator posts ought to be advertised and be applied for by everyone, equally and fairly, and not for people to be given opportunities on a silver platter ahead of others. I urge the department of basic education to relook this issue to avoid a situation where schools hire incompetent educators for certain subjects simply because the policy says so.
Let there be equal opportunities where people are given a fair chance to compete for vacant posts.
Oupa Mnisi, Tlhavekisa, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Funza Lushaka beneficiaries have unfair advantage
Image: Supplied
