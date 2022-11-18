Jislaaik...Jacques Pauw's exposé of EFF shenanigans reads like a Lee Child thriller.
READER LETTER | EFF exposé in book shows who they really are
Jislaaik...Jacques Pauw's exposé of EFF shenanigans reads like a Lee Child thriller.
All thanks to the whistle-blowing housekeeper, and the Malawian chef who corroborated all the goings on.
Big bucks, extra large condoms, imported Champagne and exotic foods flowed like the Victoria Falls in full flood, cascading and enveloping the EFF hierarchy as they succumbed to the pampering of Don Mazzote, a sinister and dubious character indeed.
Retractions were demanded with threats of legal action but there is no denying that schmoozing with such a wealthy devil is both seductive and intoxicating.
We now know that feeble minds are easily corrupted, and yet they continue to seek political power.
The country is firmly in the grip of people who do not possess any morals; what a crying shame.
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
