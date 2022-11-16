Teachers, just like doctors and nurses, were on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. So with this in mind, we celebrated World Teachers' Day on October 5 by praising them for the thankless work they do on a daily basis.
Remember how pupils lost huge chunks of their years due to Covid restrictions, and teachers had to find ways to make sure that the children caught up with their school work. In general, teachers never had the choice of working from home.
Rotational classes, recording lessons and offering extra classes became the norm for teachers, who had to adapt without any warning, while also dealing with the psychological effects of the pandemic.
To the thousands of teachers who make a difference in our children's lives daily, we thank you, praise you and salute you for your selflessness.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | We salute teachers for their ‘selflessness’
Image: Madelene Cronjé
Teachers, just like doctors and nurses, were on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic. So with this in mind, we celebrated World Teachers' Day on October 5 by praising them for the thankless work they do on a daily basis.
Remember how pupils lost huge chunks of their years due to Covid restrictions, and teachers had to find ways to make sure that the children caught up with their school work. In general, teachers never had the choice of working from home.
Rotational classes, recording lessons and offering extra classes became the norm for teachers, who had to adapt without any warning, while also dealing with the psychological effects of the pandemic.
To the thousands of teachers who make a difference in our children's lives daily, we thank you, praise you and salute you for your selflessness.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos