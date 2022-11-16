There are people who pretend not to appreciate your contribution at the workplace, at home, in church or within the community at large. In fact, the same people mean the opposite, they hold you in high regard, and highly value your input.
You only realise this when they are close to you that they really need you. There are hard workers who have never received a certificate of appreciation as a “thank you” gesture.
Some top companies scoop awards for being the cleanest, yet instead of praise going to the aunt who scrubs the floors, it goes to the boss who has never touched a mop or broom in his life. It now hinges on the same boss whether he appreciates his employees’ efforts.
A lot of people who occupy top positions are certificated but lack proper managerial skills. And if you are a DJ who forgets about the listeners, or a principal who doesn’t appreciate your teachers’ efforts when your school excels, or an editor who ignores your paper’s scribes when your publication gets nominated for awards every year, then you have failed in your duty.
Fame, high positions and wealth tend to bring out the corrupt side in each one of us.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Give praise where it's due at work
A lot of managers lack proper managerial skills
Image: 123RF/WAVEBREAKMEDIAMICRO
