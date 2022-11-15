The family of British prime minister Rishi Sunaks actually came from East Africa. His mother was born in Tanzania and his father in Kenya. His parents met each other when they were studying in Britain. Indians were brought to East Africa by the colonial British government to build the East African railways from Uganda to the Mombasa port in Kenya.
The railways were built to take cotton and sisal to the textile factories in Liverpool and Manchester in England. When they finished building the railway the British government asked them to stay. Most of them began establishing businesses there.
Dictator Idi Amin came to power in 1969 in Uganda and expelled most of the Indians from the country. Most of them went to Britain, and many families established themselves in business in London, Leicester and other British cities.
Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands
READER LETTER | British prime minister's family hails from Africa
