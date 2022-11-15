×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | British prime minister's family hails from Africa

By READER LETTER - 15 November 2022 - 10:22
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Image: Leon Neal

The family of British prime minister Rishi Sunaks actually came from East Africa. His mother was born in Tanzania and his father in Kenya. His parents met each other when they were studying in Britain. Indians were brought to East Africa by the colonial British government to build the East African railways from Uganda to the Mombasa port in Kenya.

The railways were built to take cotton and sisal to the textile factories in Liverpool and Manchester in England. When they finished building the railway the British government asked them to stay. Most of them began establishing businesses there.

Dictator Idi Amin came to power in 1969 in Uganda and expelled most of the Indians from the country. Most of them went to Britain, and many families established themselves in business in London, Leicester and other British cities.

Sears Appalsamy, Netherlands

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm