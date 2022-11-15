The much-awaited ANC 55th elective conference set to be held at Nasrec is at an advanced stage, with confirmation that branches have reached and surpassed the required threshold of 70% for the conference to sit as per the requirements stated in the ANC constitution.
And as the countdown draws nearer so are names of candidates being mentioned, but there is a worrying factor since the ANC Youth League is represented by a task team after the mother body disbanded the league. The youth task team is not doing justice to its constituency and one can argue theirs is to rubberstamp decisions taken by the party's big shots and thus frustrating the agenda and focus of the "Young Lions".
There is this believe that youth need representation in the top six executive structure of the ANC but truth be told, the so-called task team is not lobbying for the youth to be included; in fact they are caught in the politics of the stomach tendencies and factionalism destroying the movement.
Lesego Shabangu, Pretoria West
READER LETTER | ANC youth caught in the politics of the stomach
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
