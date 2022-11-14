×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Town councils childish to the detriment of service

By READER LETTER - 14 November 2022 - 08:26
Waste removal services in a number of areas in Ekurhuleni were affected. Some residents dumped their waste in open fields. File photo.
Waste removal services in a number of areas in Ekurhuleni were affected. Some residents dumped their waste in open fields. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

When we grew up, there was this play we liked. “Now you see me, now you see me no more”.

Now this play is being actualised in municipal chambers. A mayor is told: “Out you go, no confidence in you. Now you have your chain back, you have been removed illegally.”

What Mickey Mouse play is this? In this some kind of play when is the time for planning service delivery. I always thought that at municipal level, this is where the tyre meet the tar. A council must be concerned with topical needs of the communities rather than party politicking, but with our metros, they behave like a legislative assembly n though that has turned into a kindergarten.

I wish to congratulate the Greater Tzaneen municipality, which amid the fiscal challenges, has focused on trying to address the needs of the communities. How I wish other councils could take a cue from it .

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm