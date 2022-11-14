When we grew up, there was this play we liked. “Now you see me, now you see me no more”.
Now this play is being actualised in municipal chambers. A mayor is told: “Out you go, no confidence in you. Now you have your chain back, you have been removed illegally.”
What Mickey Mouse play is this? In this some kind of play when is the time for planning service delivery. I always thought that at municipal level, this is where the tyre meet the tar. A council must be concerned with topical needs of the communities rather than party politicking, but with our metros, they behave like a legislative assembly n though that has turned into a kindergarten.
I wish to congratulate the Greater Tzaneen municipality, which amid the fiscal challenges, has focused on trying to address the needs of the communities. How I wish other councils could take a cue from it .
Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Town councils childish to the detriment of service
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
