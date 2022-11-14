×

Letters

READER LETTER | Sex tape saga a shame

By READER LETTER - 14 November 2022 - 08:31
I found the plea from ANC Women’s League asking people to stop sharing the video of the speaker of the Free State legislature, the honourable Zanele Sifuba, irresponsible. They should stop playing the blame game and try to educate these MECs, ministers and all ANC dignitaries to behave appropriately.

She has embarrassed the whole country. In fact, she is supposed to be fired. Why do our leaders behave like school children?  I didn’t see the video but the way people are so alarmed about it, it looks like it’s very sensitive.

It would be acceptable if she had been involved with a man of her level. She is  lucky because she is in the province, not national, where she would face Julius Malema.

Amos Motloding, Jamela village, Limpopo

