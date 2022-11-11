War is primitive. It is a celebration of the most primitive instincts of human nature. War is uncivilised. The thin varnish and pretences of civilisation evaporate into thin air as if it never existed.
War is invasive. It intrudes into the privacy of human beings; nothing is sacred or off limits. War is destructive. Its very aim is to kill and destroy what has been built up over generations.
War is inhumane. It steals the innocence of the young and the dignity of the old. War is divisive. It divides nations, friends and families.
War has no rules. It blatantly disregards accepted international laws and conventions. War is never the answer and has only losers. It simply sets in motion a series of attacks and counterattacks leaving destruction, bloodshed, suffering, pain and anger in its wake.
In the end rulers come together to decide on how to manage and divide the scorched earth, the ruins and the spoils of war. The silver lining in the current war cloud hanging over us is that all those powers that value freedom and democracy are standing together and closing ranks like seldom before.
World War II proved that powerful rogue leaders can only be stopped when world leaders unite. Their delusional ambitions know no limits.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | War is not the answer to any problem
Image: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
