READER LETTER | Attempted assassination of Khan not isolated

The attempted assassination of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is not an isolated incident. It is a well-choreographed event designed to trigger off a deadly civil war in Pakistan.
Under this sinister scenario as chaos engulfs the nation, the war lords of the next world order intervene and remove Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. These invisible global forces were behind the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, they played a cardinal role in the the murder of Benazir Bhutto.
They got rid of Gen Zia Ul Haq in a carefully planned air crash that killed him and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen Akthar Abdul Rehman. Regime change and assassinations are the instruments the West uses to intimidate and cement its global interests in a volatile word.
The year 2022 will go down in history as the year of chaos and destruction, as major powers play roulette with the lives of the human race. All earth-shattering events are clinically planned and the outcome is also preordained.
It is a proven historical fact that major wars and events over the past 150 years were pre-planned, spreading instability through strategic areas such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, Libya, Iraq and Yemen.
All the insurgent groups were created as a smokescreen to deceive a gullible world. The 2008 global financial meltdown formed a crucial part of this global deceptive strategy.
The supreme intention is to subdue once and for all those regimes that remain stubbornly unintegrated into the Western system of finance and governance. Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein paid the price of non-compliance. They were executed by the planners of regime change.
The invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria was planned years ahead by the military industrial complex.
Gen Wesley Clark, a distinguished former supreme commander of Nato, is on record as having said that he was astonished to have been told that seven countries were to be invaded and subdued while GW Bush was in power. Six countries were attacked, the seventh country, Iran, was not invaded because it was too powerful.
These ominous developments could serve as a catalyst for the next wave of perpetual global conflicts. The attempted assassination of Khan is a harbinger of catastrophic events to follow.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Attempted assassination of Khan not isolated
Image: REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
The attempted assassination of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is not an isolated incident. It is a well-choreographed event designed to trigger off a deadly civil war in Pakistan.
Under this sinister scenario as chaos engulfs the nation, the war lords of the next world order intervene and remove Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. These invisible global forces were behind the hanging of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, they played a cardinal role in the the murder of Benazir Bhutto.
They got rid of Gen Zia Ul Haq in a carefully planned air crash that killed him and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen Akthar Abdul Rehman. Regime change and assassinations are the instruments the West uses to intimidate and cement its global interests in a volatile word.
The year 2022 will go down in history as the year of chaos and destruction, as major powers play roulette with the lives of the human race. All earth-shattering events are clinically planned and the outcome is also preordained.
It is a proven historical fact that major wars and events over the past 150 years were pre-planned, spreading instability through strategic areas such as Afghanistan, Ukraine, Libya, Iraq and Yemen.
All the insurgent groups were created as a smokescreen to deceive a gullible world. The 2008 global financial meltdown formed a crucial part of this global deceptive strategy.
The supreme intention is to subdue once and for all those regimes that remain stubbornly unintegrated into the Western system of finance and governance. Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein paid the price of non-compliance. They were executed by the planners of regime change.
The invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria was planned years ahead by the military industrial complex.
Gen Wesley Clark, a distinguished former supreme commander of Nato, is on record as having said that he was astonished to have been told that seven countries were to be invaded and subdued while GW Bush was in power. Six countries were attacked, the seventh country, Iran, was not invaded because it was too powerful.
These ominous developments could serve as a catalyst for the next wave of perpetual global conflicts. The attempted assassination of Khan is a harbinger of catastrophic events to follow.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos