What was supposed the be a thriller of an MTN8 final was marred by allowing former president Jacob Zuma to be introduced to the players. Is the capture continuing? We are sick and tired of that old man. If the PSL and sponsors felt it is their democratic right to invite Zuma they must go to Nkandla like those guys who send him cattle to his compound.
Please do not shove Zuma down our throats, especially at our beloved soccer events.
Dintoa “Buddy Ike” Tshukudu, Sebokeng
READER LETTER | Zuma spoiled MTN8 final
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
