Pain and suffering affect us all. The world is mourning the tragic accidental deaths of large numbers of people in South Korea and India. We are all members of the family of nations. Pain and suffering inflicted on one member, affect us all.
These two tragic accidents put the pain and suffering in Ukraine in perspective, a country at peace with itself and its neighbours only nine months ago. Since then, millions of people have been driven from their homes. A whole nation, including the old and vulnerable, women and young children, have been plunged into darkness, exposed to a cold winter without electricity, water and the basic necessities that we take for granted.
And this is not accidental. It is the coldblooded calculated work of a man with a deep dislike and fear of freedom and democracy. We should not allow the world to lose sight of the pain and suffering inflicted on the people of Ukraine.
We have a shared humanity. We should never forget what Ukraine is standing for and fighting for. If one member of the democratic family is under threat, all freedom-loving nations are under threat. Evil thrives when the good do nothing.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
READER LETTER | We must stand in solidarity with Ukraine
Image: Alexey Furman
