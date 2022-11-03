There's this annoying tendency by certain teachers and schools that they want to produce high-end matric results and therefore a certain criteria of students mustn't "spoil the party".
READER LETTER | Schools fail matriculants with subject choice
Image: Veli Nhlapo
There's this annoying tendency by certain teachers and schools that they want to produce high-end matric results and therefore a certain criteria of students mustn't "spoil the party".
Those "spoiler" students must be deliberately failed. Many students, especially in predominantly black schools, have been failed through this practice. A matric pass has been weaponised to sift ash from chuff by some schools.
Some schools have English Home Language as a subject of choice. A student fails this subject then he's doomed for the rest of his life! How many black students have been sacrificed for English Home Language?
Why does our government allow this disservice to black children? Why are school governing bodies allowing this?
Reading an article in a Sunday newspaper was heartbreaking – how black students were sacrificed at the alter of ego by matric purists.
Our education system is the pits, all because of poor judgment and poor choices in the education system. Does the basic education minister and her department care at all for the future of our children? Never, not at all!
They like lapping it up at education awards to bask on empty glory while thousands of students are left wallowing in frustration over something that can be sorted out easily. Why should English Home Language determine the future of a black child in Africa, in this day and age?
Cry the beloved continent!
Pius Mashaba, email
