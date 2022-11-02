A picture speaks a thousand words. The heartbreaking pictures of children being killed in war zones are graphic examples of naked hatred gone beserk.
Intolerance remains unchanged from the times of Christ to the current year. Our intolerance has never diminished. Intolerance means not enduring what you dislike and seeking to harm it; whether you are persecuting someone, prohibiting a practice or punishing a set of beliefs.
Our long embrace of intolerance of violence is present not only in our recent history, but stretches back to our prehistoric past. We forget at our peril the demagogues of yesteryear and their insane followers who claimed privileged insight into the masses but ended up crushing the individual.
In this cauldron of discontent, humans fail the tolerance test – whether it’s racial, religious, ethnic or political tolerance, resulting in mayhem and massacres. If we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed. Intolerance is the chief cause of global hatred and a political virus that is toxifying humanity at an alarming pace, breeding new strains such as deadly facism.
This dangerous trend threatens to reverse the accomplishments of the global human rights movement. It should be made very clear that every human being has a responsibility to respect others and to recognise their divine right of existence regardless of religious beliefs.
It is crucial for all the leaders on our planet to unequivocally declare all forms of intolerance as a deadly threat to world peace and a serious crime against all of humanity. We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | We must never tolerate intolerance
Image: ISTOCK
A picture speaks a thousand words. The heartbreaking pictures of children being killed in war zones are graphic examples of naked hatred gone beserk.
Intolerance remains unchanged from the times of Christ to the current year. Our intolerance has never diminished. Intolerance means not enduring what you dislike and seeking to harm it; whether you are persecuting someone, prohibiting a practice or punishing a set of beliefs.
Our long embrace of intolerance of violence is present not only in our recent history, but stretches back to our prehistoric past. We forget at our peril the demagogues of yesteryear and their insane followers who claimed privileged insight into the masses but ended up crushing the individual.
In this cauldron of discontent, humans fail the tolerance test – whether it’s racial, religious, ethnic or political tolerance, resulting in mayhem and massacres. If we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed. Intolerance is the chief cause of global hatred and a political virus that is toxifying humanity at an alarming pace, breeding new strains such as deadly facism.
This dangerous trend threatens to reverse the accomplishments of the global human rights movement. It should be made very clear that every human being has a responsibility to respect others and to recognise their divine right of existence regardless of religious beliefs.
It is crucial for all the leaders on our planet to unequivocally declare all forms of intolerance as a deadly threat to world peace and a serious crime against all of humanity. We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos