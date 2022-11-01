Since last year July, the City of Johannesburg lost three mayors (Jeff Makhubo, Jolidee Matongo and Mpho Moerane) through death. All were ANC members. That was the most saddest moment in the city. May their revolutionary souls rest in peace.
Interestingly, Sello "Dada" Morero served as Joburg mayor for about a month or so. Fortunately, Morero is still alive. This reminded me of Des van Rooyen, who served three days as finance minister. If it was a joke, we would be laughing.
Since the last elections, the city of Johannesburg has had two mayors. That is Dr Mpho Phalatse, Morero and Phalatse again. Phalatse was recently reinstated by the court. Already, there is a plan to oust her. Thanks to the coalition phenomenon.
In Ekurhuleni, DA's Tania Campbell was ousted as mayor last Wednesday. The Ekurhuleni City will soon have a new mayor leading a new coalition. The DA-led coalition under Campbell didn't last for more than a year.
Every time there is change, senior managers at the municipalities have to adjust to the new political management style. It's strenuous, if not unhealthy. How do you plan as management under the circumstances? You can't.
Right now, coalition governments are not serving South Africans. Instead, they are manipulated by political parties to achieve their selfish objectives. In the process, service delivery is compromised.
Something needs to be done to manage this phenomenon. Systems, if not legislation, needs to be put in place to manage coalition governments. Otherwise, it will continue to serve political parties, not the voters. That is not what we want.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Instability of coalitions compromises service
Image: Veli Nhlapo
