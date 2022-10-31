×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Time to deal decisively with global inequality

By READER LETTER - 31 October 2022 - 09:30
A child tries to fend off a swarm of desert locusts on a farm near the town of Nanyuki, Kenya. A report on 55 economies hit hard by climate change - from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan - found they had lost about $525bln of their wealth on average - in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.
A child tries to fend off a swarm of desert locusts on a farm near the town of Nanyuki, Kenya. A report on 55 economies hit hard by climate change - from Bangladesh to Kenya to South Sudan - found they had lost about $525bln of their wealth on average - in the last two decades due to the impacts of global warming.
Image: Reuters/Baz Ratner

What a sigh of relief, the incidents of the deadly Covid-19 are slowly but surely going down. In their midst a good lesson was learnt that inequality is the biggest global threat to wipe out humanity.

Now is the time to deal decisively with it. The resources, time, effort and urgency thrown into the pandemic was amazing. And the reason was due to the fact that it started from and largely affected the rich countries in a big way.

Climate Change is next to be tackled with the same vigour and enthusiasm if we were to survive. It is estimated that three-quarter of global carbon emissions are from industrialised rich nations such as G20 countries.

However, the most affected countries in the world by climate disasters are the poor ones. Stark evidence is extreme floods displacing millions in South Sudan and drought devastating Somalians. The COP27 summit in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, in November must pragmatically arrest this adverse situation.

Furthermore, we must not be oblivious of the twin killer diseases, TB and Malaria. According to the non-profit TB Alliance, 4,109 people are killed per day by the disease of the poor – TB. In terms of an efficacy vaccine, the Big Brothers are dragging their feet.

The president of TB Alliance stated that TB could be rooted completely if the same resources were put in place as those that were used to fight Covid-19. It’s sad, and the World Health Organisation is mute. This confirms that if the general populace has money in their pockets, the world would work better. Inequality is a sin.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...