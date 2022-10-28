READER LETTER | Time for voters to take control

The opinion piece by Dr Kenosi Mosalakae (‘Current electoral system has a number of flaws’, October 12 2022) made for very interesting and insightful reading. I found it stimulating and personally resonant because it expressed a few things I have come to realise in recent years.
The first important point he makes is what I believe to be the biggest flaw or weakness in our democracy, namely that we lack a critical mass of well-informed and critical-thinking voters who use their ballot to hold governing parties accountable for their performance while in power, rather than simply as an expression of group identity or solidarity.
As long as this remains the case, the ANC will be arrogant and complacent as the governing party, freely able to indulge the corruption and bad governance that is a natural consequence of its cadre deployment and cronyism, and doing so with a sense of impunity and no accountability concerning the people who are most harmed by this.
The second point is that MPs represent, and are solely accountable to, their political parties. This isn’t a fundamental problem in itself, but rather that of permanent political parties, which inevitably become spaces for cronyism, personality cults, territoriality, ego battles, factionalism, bureaucracy and inertia.
SA’s proportional representation electoral system lends itself to a party political landscape that is ideally fluid, one where political parties aren’t permanent institutions and brands, but rather customised “campaign platforms” that come together each election cycle.
The solution to the problem of our public representatives having weak links and accountability to the voting public is thus two-fold: firstly, we must develop an electoral culture where “political parties” should, in the main, be mobilising around specific manifestos and candidates who commit to advocate for them if elected to a legislature.
Secondly, voters must start to treat our democracy like a sports league: although every team will have a core base of diehard loyal supporters, the best-performing teams should be the ones that attract the biggest fan bases, and when their average performance starts to decline, they must lose support in proportion to that.
Jabu Ntuli, Cape Town
READER LETTER | Time for voters to take control
Image: Kevin Sutherland
