Over the weekend, all the former presidents spoke on public platforms where they were critical of the current leadership of the governing party and the country. Unfortunately, there are those who view this as an attack on the sitting president, forgetting that no leader is beyond criticism.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is presiding over a weak state and a party that is dying a slow death due to lack of leadership. So when leadership is being criticised, it's not like one is being attacked. The country is where it is now because we failed to be critical of our leaders and this led to patronage. Leaders are now handlers who use patronage to control the masses and use them for their evil doing.
Just this past Sunday, an ANC meeting was disturbed, two people were shot and one died. This happened in kaNyamazane, Mpumalanga. This incident was driven by political agendas and those who were sent did so following the instructions of their handlers. This is what SA has been reduced to.
Our leaders need to start doing things differently. They need to lead by example and do so selflessly.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Our leaders need to lead by setting good example
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
