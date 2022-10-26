To help local workers and the SA economy, people in SA should try to buy locally made goods for the coming festive season. Whether you are buying food, groceries, beverages, clothes, gifts and so on, try to buy goods that are produced here.
SA biscuits, sweets, chocolates, living plants, towels, magazines and other local goods make nice presents.
One supermarket chain store and it's related clothing store even has large stickers on locally produced clothes that state that the clothing items were produced in SA. Consider buying these clothes. Every time you buy local goods it helps our economy.
Jane Thomson, Auckland Park
READER LETTER | Buy local to boost economy
