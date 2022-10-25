The Gauteng department of education is finalising the placing of all pupils who made applications online. Those fortunate enough will end up in some of the functional schools.
READER LETTER | Bad education hurts good schools
The Gauteng department of education is finalising the placing of all pupils who made applications online. Those fortunate enough will end up in some of the functional schools.
While we no longer have white and black schools on paper, we do have better public schools which are those that were mostly white in the past and later known as model C schools.
Township parents have applied for these so-called better schools. Unfortunately, a lot of red tape such as residence, language etc, will exclude them.
Poor parents will be travelling to the offices of the department of education daily with no assistance from authorities, except of course if you have connections with the head honchos.
To avoid embarrassment, the department will license foreign nationals who will acquire dilapidated, empty buildings in inner cities, to be run as private schools.
They do not meet a single criteria of what a school is or should be like. Black children are basically dumped into these holes which enrich those who exploit the dysfunctional government run by the party that thrives on corruption.
The elites have a choice of putting their children into expensive private schools. No choice at all for the poor black children, and the only avenue open to them is gambling, sex and drugs as extra curriculum activities are nonexistent in these holes.
The failure and dropout rate in this country is the result of an anti-black system.
How do we emerge from the past without delivering an ultimate insult that life was better under the colonial regime? Will we be able as a country to one day look back and say our situation has improved without lying to ourselves?
That we talk decolonisation of education when the authorities do not care about the end product will remain a pipe dream.
We deliberately develop a system of beggars which continues to create an impression among the poor that the unsustainable grant system is messianic.
While there are township schools that try their best, it is just a drop in the ocean as their good acts are swallowed by the rotten state of public education.
Sebongile Galekhutle, email
