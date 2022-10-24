The latest news reports state that Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four "annexed" regions of Ukraine that he has invaded, yes invaded, not reclaimed. When will this man be stopped, when he reaches Paris, when he walks on the Great Wall in China or on the steps of the Capitol in Washington?
It is time to simply remove him from power or just remove him and although I have no idea how that can be achieved there are many government forces that can do this.
The world needs to be free from this dictator as there are so many other problems to solve – famines, illnesses and climate change could by themselves take decades to solve.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia
READER LETTER | It's time Putin is stopped
Image: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
