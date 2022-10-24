×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | It's time Putin is stopped

By READER LETTER - 24 October 2022 - 08:38
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Image: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The latest news reports state that Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four "annexed" regions of Ukraine that he has invaded, yes invaded, not reclaimed. When will this man be stopped, when he reaches Paris, when he walks on the Great Wall in China or on the steps of the Capitol in Washington?

It is time to simply remove him from power or just remove him and although I have no idea how that can be achieved there are many government forces that can do this.

The world needs to be free from this dictator as there are so many other problems to solve – famines, illnesses and climate change could by themselves take decades to solve.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail