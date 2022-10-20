READER LETTER | Putin digging his own grave

There are huge tragedies, but also positive aspects in the bigger picture flowing from Putin’s war on Ukraine. First, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been unmasked for what he is. In the democratic world he has become an outcast.
In his own country resistance is building up in spite of the relentless KGB propaganda machine.
Even China is beginning to question Putin’s war. His efforts to divert attention from his military setbacks by declaring four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory in a staged event, is transparent and an own goal.
Second, Nato and its allies are stronger than ever and new countries are joining, possibly also Ukraine. In my view the greatest plus is the fact that Nato countries and others will be forced to accelerate the diversion to green energy.
Not only will it help saving our planet, but it will also remove Putin’s leverage over democratic countries, especially in Europe. If Uruguay, a small country, could manage within a few years to switch 94% of its energy needs to green energy and to even export energy to Argentina and Brazil, other countries can do it too.
Furthermore their green energy project was started by their previous government, but continued in national interest under the present government with a completely different political philosophy – another lesson to the world.
No wonder Putin is getting desperate and is now reverting to sabotaging pipelines to put further pressure on Europe at the onset of winter. There will still be pain in the short term, especially for Europe, but there will be long-term dividends.
Spare a thought for the normal Russian that will be the big loser In the long-term. Some Russians are already fleeing from their own country.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria
