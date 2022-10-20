Much of the honey sold in SA is South African honey mixed with honey from other countries. If local people were trained in keeping honey bees to produce more local honey, jobs could be created, especially in rural or semi-rural areas.
Colleges and other training centres could provide course in "honey farming" and the government could provide finance for equipment needed. The general public could help by planting plants that have flowers that attract honey bees.
Let's sweeten local lives with honey!
Jane M Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Let's sweeten our lives with honey
Image: 123RF/ ANAWAT
