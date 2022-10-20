READER LETTER | Let's change mindsets to rebuild SA

Where and when did things go so horribly wrong for SA? I wouldn't get too excited if I were former president Jacob Zuma or even any supporter of him because the Zuma name and era have become a bitter taste for the majority of South Africans and can in no way make a positive contribution to the future of SA anymore.
The same goes for the arrogant, self-absorbed, incompetent and corrupt politicians and their ridiculous thinking and statements at times. Enough of that!
People are understandably angry and frustrated in SA. We sit and watch with a sense of helplessness as infrastructure, essential services and all sorts of unnecessary things are destroyed and disrupted around us.
Where and when did it all go so horribly wrong? It's easy to put 100% blame on the ANC government which in my opinion is fair, but is it correct? In fact, our history shows that there is never an easy answer to our complex problems.
We hear from many who never had electricity, sanitation, or any other basic services before 1994. Unfortunately, many still don't! Over the years, much has changed for the better, but it sometimes goes deliberately unnoticed by many, while other things have in fact worsened.
Has our history really changed? Before 1994 it was the non-whites who were understandably angry and frustrated with the apartheid government, but today we are all in the same boat! One earns respect by treating another with dignity and humanity.
Hurt causes a wound that only heals if it is treated correctly. In fact, it may even begin to rot. That's when a society loses its moral compass and experiences all the problems we currently see. Our wound never healed! The first and foremost step to take to rebuild, is trust and to change mindsets, attitudes and our daily interaction with each other.
There is no quick fix, but if people are serious about moving forward, many things will have to change, including a new model of politics and policy for the benefit of all. SA desperately needs new analytical, open-minded thinking from people especially on the political front as well as every aspect of society.
Marianne Barnard, Durban
READER LETTER | Let's change mindsets to rebuild SA
Image: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
