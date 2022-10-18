The DA has been alerted to delays in customs tourists visiting SA face at OR Tambo International Airport. Tourists from all tourism markets have had to wait for an average of three hours at OR Tambo customs before being able to get to the public arrivals area due to the piloting of a new biometric system.
The Biometric Movement Control System (BMCS), which appears to be untested, has effectively gone “live”. To take piloting of the systems live concurrently goes against pilot study principles, which should be a mini-version of a full-scale study or a trial run done in preparation of the complete study.
The delays create a negative impression to those entering SA. In addition, it creates havoc for tour itineraries and programmes, which are preplanned, pre-booked and carefully timed so that tourists maximise their time in our country.
Some tour groups have had to skip pre-booked and prepaid activities due to these unreasonable delays at at the airport. This is yet another example of how government fails to understand that its inefficiency and unprofessionalism has a major impact on tourists and their experiences locally.
In turn, tourists who return to their home countries will relay their bad experiences about SA, which in turn ultimately further impacts negatively on our tourism numbers.
I have submitted official questions to the minister of home affairs about the BMCS and the piloting thereof. I have also discussed this matter with DA home affairs colleagues, as this situation can simply not continue in the way it is presently.
Manny de Freitas, MP and DA shadow minister of tourism
READER LETTER | Delays at OR Tambo customs harm tourism
Biometric Movement Control System has gone live
Image: GALLO IMAGES
