READER LETTER | Let's all crush white supremacy

The notion that God has ordained whites to rule blacks is not only despicable but dangerous, criminal and sinful. And it is gaining momentum in SA. It implies God who, according to the Bible, created all humanity in His own image, is the original racist. That would be blasphemous. We are all His stewards on earth.
Such perverted doctrine has bred rightwing extremists with warped minds like Pastor Harry Johannes Knoesen of the National Christian Resistance Movement, who together with his disciples, plotted to kill blacks in townships and informal settlements and overthrow our nascent multiracial democracy.
A bouquet of flowers to the crime intelligence and other units of the SAPS that busted the perpetrators of treason and terrorism before they executed their heinous deeds on November 28, 2019.
Countries such as France, Germany and the UK are governed by a white majority. It’s understandable. Equally so, African countries like SA should be ruled by the black majority. Of course, we’ve experienced the dissipation of the nation’s wealth by the ANC-led government. But that doesn’t translate into the failure of all black people.
Pitso Mosimane excelled in coaching Mamelodi Sundown where a host of his white predecessors performed badly. Ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela spearheaded the watchdog that led to unearthing corruption in government, better known as state capture.
Dr Imtiaz Sooliman founded and is still running the Gift of Givers Foundation impeccably, while the ex-CEO of Steinhoff International Markus Jooste ran the company into the ground. Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu earned the Nobel Peace Prize under very trying conditions.
This cancerous malaise of white supremacy is very destructive. It is ingrained in many people’s minds that SA must be returned to white rule.
We need to work together to achieve synergy in economic growth and the development of the most beautiful country in the world. It seems a mission impossible but it’s doable. Melanie Verwoed, granddaughter of Hendriek Verwoed, joined the erstwhile terrorist ANC when it was unthinkable to do so.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale, Ekurhuleni
READER LETTER | Let's all crush white supremacy
