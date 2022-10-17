On Friday, many South Africans watched a heartbreaking, dehumanising video circulating on What'sApp, of a young Kenyan woman who, after two months of giving birth, left Kenya and allegedly went to Saudi Arabia in search of greener pastures.
This is the most disturbing and absurd story that defies all logic and is mind-boggling in the extreme. It is not clear whether or not she knew what she was letting herself into. But, hard as it is to believe, in the video she is seen breastfeeding about four or five puppies (dogs) with breast milk that was supposed to be feeding the baby that she left in her country.
She is positioned, apparently in bed in a way that facilitates the process of breast feeding these puppies that take turns easily suckling on both breasts at the same time and as they take turns she actually assists to put them on the breast with obvious good milk production which left me thinking that her employers must be doing a good job overfeeding her to make sure she will be able to satisfy all those puppies.
I have never seen anything so heartbreaking, so sad, so cruel and so humiliating. God have mercy on Africa.
When Kenya gained its independence from colonialism on December 12 1963, no Kenyan could have thought that after 59 years something so atrocious could happen to one of their own. But the truth is that only hunger, desperation and a bleak future can drive people to leave the safety of their countries and venture into the unknown.
These are the lessons which cannot go unnoticed by the multitudes in the African continent who might one day find themselves in similar situations.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Heed lesson of the desperate Kenyan woman
