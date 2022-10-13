Some decades ago I led a group of teachers to then Swaziland to go and observe the methods of teaching English in the primary schools in that kingdom.
There was a project introduced by the then Lebowa department of education, and this project laid a good foundation for the teaching of mother tongue and English as the first additional language.
As we were the guests of the department of education in that kingdom, I was shocked when we were at their offices to be led to the schools that we were delayed as none of the official cars had petrol. To us, it looked taboo that government cars had no gasoline to perform official trips, when in the former Lebowa bantustan government it was regarded as a serious misconduct to allow a government vehicle to "break" petrol.
Lo and behold little did we know that come our democracy we will not even have globes to replace dead ones in hospitals. What went wrong? It takes a month to repair a mere 500m long road of potholes that are sporadic.
The workers would be on site every day to loiter around those potholes, but what would the poor workers do when there is no material to fix them? Are these the fruits of being independent in Africa?
I do not want to belabour the deterioration of service delivery of so many of our government structures. What is most hurtful and disturbing is that we do not even prioritise the needs of our communities. We build libraries that look good, but no roads leading to them, let alone the personnel to man them.
What we see are security guards and there's no prize for guessing why those are available. Are we justifying the perception that we can't govern ourselves? It makes one think.
Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen
READER LETTER | Our governments are failing badly
Image: Supplied
Some decades ago I led a group of teachers to then Swaziland to go and observe the methods of teaching English in the primary schools in that kingdom.
There was a project introduced by the then Lebowa department of education, and this project laid a good foundation for the teaching of mother tongue and English as the first additional language.
As we were the guests of the department of education in that kingdom, I was shocked when we were at their offices to be led to the schools that we were delayed as none of the official cars had petrol. To us, it looked taboo that government cars had no gasoline to perform official trips, when in the former Lebowa bantustan government it was regarded as a serious misconduct to allow a government vehicle to "break" petrol.
Lo and behold little did we know that come our democracy we will not even have globes to replace dead ones in hospitals. What went wrong? It takes a month to repair a mere 500m long road of potholes that are sporadic.
The workers would be on site every day to loiter around those potholes, but what would the poor workers do when there is no material to fix them? Are these the fruits of being independent in Africa?
I do not want to belabour the deterioration of service delivery of so many of our government structures. What is most hurtful and disturbing is that we do not even prioritise the needs of our communities. We build libraries that look good, but no roads leading to them, let alone the personnel to man them.
What we see are security guards and there's no prize for guessing why those are available. Are we justifying the perception that we can't govern ourselves? It makes one think.
Makgato Raletsatsi, Tzaneen
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos