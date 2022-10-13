×

Letters

READER LETTER | ANC mistreats the Vaal

By READER LETTER - 13 October 2022 - 11:29
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The ANC is at it again. Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has not finished building the multimillion-rand taxi rank in Vereening, where thousands of our people lost their jobs in formal and informal sectors, to the inconvenience to commuters.

David Makhura left the premiership position without sorting out the mess in the Vaal (Emfuleni).

Now health minister Joe Phaahla has exempted hospitals from load-shedding but not Sebokeng Hospital or Kopanong Hospital – both in the Vaal.

Still at it, minister of transport Fikile Mbalula talks about resuming Prasa operations in Soweto but no Vereeniging to Johannesburg route is mentioned. Is all this because the Vaal is under DA rule?

What happened to the Alexandra renewal project billions? What happened to the Evaton renewal project billions?

Dintoa Tshukudu, Sebokeng

