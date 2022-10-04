×

Letters

READER LETTER | SACP and Cosatu are nothing without the ANC

By READER LETTER - 04 October 2022 - 12:19
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila.
Image: Antonio Muchave

It seems like SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila is using the same tactics used by his predecessor, Blade Nzimande, by saying the party will contest elections on its own in the national elections unless the ANC deploys him to some other position.

The SACP and Cosatu are nothing without the ANC – for them to threaten the ruling party with separation is just foolish. Did they undertake any research to know if they have enough support from voters?

They have shielded an ANC that looted the country’s resources for many years and now that they see the ANC’s downfall they believe we are stupid not to see that the ANC may rise through them. You are all dirty, the three of you.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

