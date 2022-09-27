How could people accumulate millions of rand but within a blink of an eye it's gone? Tenderpreneurs, musicians and soccer players blow their millions on cars, single malt whisky and concubines. No investment. Nothing.
Of course that is their right to do whatever they want with their money. But at the end of the day some blame apartheid and others the current government for their own mess. Chika Onyeani, in his book, Capitalist Nigger, says that: "We blacks, we wear our wealth on our outward nothingness. We believe that the possession of a Lexus, BMW, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Seville or any other luxury cars achieves the status of a God-like figure for us.
"The black race is like the ostrich – while it is busy parading around haughtily as a beautiful and fine bird extending its feathers in all directions, it forgets to realise its behind is exposed."
They do not invest their millions. When the money is depleted, they blame the government for not looking after them. Shame on us.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTER | People blow their millions and blame govt
Image: 123RF/LEONARD ZHUKOVSKY
