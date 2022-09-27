On a daily basis the media publishes articles revealing new charges of corruption, money laundering and others by top state officials.
While it is to be welcomed that the public is informed that these endemically corrupt individuals are likely to be brought to justice in the near (or distant) future, could I suggest that the media should also please give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way.
I appreciate that it might be a bit difficult to give effect to my request, because it is difficult to find a needle in a haystack. But there are probably some “needles in the haystack”.
I also appreciate that in our country the law says you are innocent until proven guilty. But in strictly legal terms, that should not be case because “where there is smoke there is fire”. And once the prosecuting authorities have progressed to the extent of actually laying charges, the position is closer to fire than to smoke.
In actual fact the guilt, or otherwise, is applicable as soon as the deed is done and not only after it has been proven in court.
How many unsolved criminal cases are there, including murder, that have never been brought to court? That does not prove that all those cases are, or should be, considered innocent.
VA Volker, Pietermaritzburg
READER LETTER | Guilt must be applicable when the crime is committed
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
