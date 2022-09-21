READER LETTER | Ideas are seeds of destiny

We've hypnotised ourselves through repetition and selective memory into believing that this reduced version of ourselves is all who we are.
We must make it a daily practice to view the world as if we've just entered it. Look at everything around you with a fresh perspective. Where we are today comes from our yesterday's thoughts, and our present thoughts build our life of tomorrow.
Our life is the operation of our mind. And one of the reasons we get lost in life is that we don't know where we want to go in the first place. If you don't know where you are going, then every road will take you there. All human beings have one thing in common – ideas.
They are seeds of destiny planted in the heart of every man by God who is the greatest and professional idea transmitter. Confidence, on the other hand, is the supreme human quality for fulfilling ideas. It is the key to boldness that makes us oppose resistance.
"Good ideas" come and go, but "God's ideas" persist. If you have a grocery list for your life, you will not be tempted to go wandering around the supermarkets of this world not knowing what to buy.
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State
