The ANC suffered an epic and humiliating defeat in Richard’s Bay, KZN, losing a seat it held for over 25 years. It’s once impregnable grip on power is slipping away at a rapid pace, sending a once illustrious party closer to the dustbin of history.
It’s comatose leadership is in denial as the party of beloved Nelson Mandela prepares blissfully for it’s own funeral by political cremation. Cadres and comrades will congregate in December to elect their new president and plan a strategy for 2024.
They are fully aware that at the next general election they will be ousted from power as Richard’s Bay clearly revealed that the ANC Titanic will sink in 2024. Among the gathering will be the facilitators of human corruption, in proud self-adulation, readying themselves with millions of rands celebrations of pomp and bundu bashing, enjoying the comforts of luxury and unfettered power spun by the web of exploitation. Be rest assured that there will be no load-shedding during this gathering.
Basking in the glow of power, rubbing shoulders with their fellow immoral brethren, partying to the tunes of extravagance, this minority of humanity, has lost touch with reality. SA is in political free fall. Politics has reached zero.
SA is in crisis mode. Yet, the elite dressed in the pageantry of tuxedos and designer gowns feast and entertain with the best money can buy, while the poor working class suffocate in silence. They have corrupted the future lives of our children through the abandonment of long-term foresight, short-term concern and historical hindsight.
They are in for a rude-awakening in 2024. The political earthquake in Richard’s Bay offers us hope that a new and honest generation of political leaders will guide an embattled nation into prosperity and accountability. The nation has suffered enough.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni
READER LETTER | Richard's Bay election loss gives ANC firm warning
Image: Bloomberg
