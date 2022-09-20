×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let's clean up the City of Joburg for festive season

By READER LETTER - 20 September 2022 - 10:32
The Johannesburg CBD.
Image: Supplied

In certain areas of Johannesburg, streets, pavements, vacant stands and parks are full of litter and waste that has been dumped.

Neighbourhood groups, church groups, youth groups together with city councillors should consider organising neighbourhood clean-ups to take place in early December.

By early December students will have finished doing their examinations and would have time to take part in such clean-ups. I am a pensioner and often pick up litter in my neighbourhood. If every able person helped, and the municipality removed the bags of dirt collected, Johannesburg would be clean for the festive season. We can do it.

Jane Thomson, Auckland Park, Johannesburg

