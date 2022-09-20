×

READER LETTER | Eskom crippled by inaction against what’s ruining it

Nonpayment by municipalities must be addressed

By READER LETTER - 20 September 2022 - 10:37
File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Are we sitting down, folding our arms and watching troubled Eskom collapsing? President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to tell the truth about Sowetos nonpayment of electricity. Its impossible to put a flat rate on the negotiation table, its like saying Soweto residents must pay Shoprite R400 a month but take an unlimited amount of groceries.

How about if the people paying that R400 buy electricity and see how far they can go with it in a month, and learn ways to save electricity in the process? Where can we buy brains and insert them into Soweto peoples heads?

Eskom cannot stop people from stealing electricity because even their employees are stealing from the company. How much did Eskom lose from those people who stole their machines?

Now Eskom is planning to borrow $476m, and yet the municipalities and Soweto owe it billions of rand. They are not paying and yet their salaries and bonuses are up to date. Why?

We cannot live like this South Africans, we need to change and even though its late we can make a difference. Stage 6 is bit heavy but we have to live with it.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

