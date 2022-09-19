READER LETTER | Rules to make the ANC less corrupt

The ANC election committee has now published the rules for its elections, which will govern how the candidates’ campaigns will run. Several practices that have become almost ingrained in the ANC since the Polokwane conference in 2007 have been declared illegal. If these rules are followed properly, people like Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini will not be able to be part of the leadership, even in the national executive committee.
But the question is: Will the ANC be able to enforce these rules? If properly followed, they have the potential to completely change the way the ANC conducts its elections. Delegates will no longer vote for the top six in one go.
The leadership elections will be held in three stages: First, the election of the party president, secretary-general, national chair and treasurer. Once delegates have voted, there will be a second ballot for the positions of deputy president and deputy secretary-general.
This is a big change and an effort to prevent slates from winning it all. One of the aims of this is to achieve proper gender parity in the top six. The other perhaps is to break up the slate system. Once that poll is finished, then there will be an election for the 80 members of NEC, and 40 of those members are to be women.
Then there are other rules around who may contest. No one may contest who has been found guilty of, or have been charged in a court of law, for unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption.
There are also other rules: No one may try to sow division or campaign negatively, that is to impugn the integrity of other candidates. Candidates who don’t condemn the bad behaviour of their campaign supporters may be disqualified.
There are also fairly strict rules about finances. The rules state: All campaigns must submit detailed financial reports to the IEC. It is clear that these rules are an attempt to impose more order on the ANC’s internal elections, and to continue with what the party calls its programme of “renewal”.
The real story of 2022 should not be who wins the December elections, but whether these rules are enforced. These rules will help remove corrupt elements in the ANC, and will mark the start of a real change in its character.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Rules to make the ANC less corrupt
Image: FILE PICTURE
The ANC election committee has now published the rules for its elections, which will govern how the candidates’ campaigns will run. Several practices that have become almost ingrained in the ANC since the Polokwane conference in 2007 have been declared illegal. If these rules are followed properly, people like Tony Yengeni and Bathabile Dlamini will not be able to be part of the leadership, even in the national executive committee.
But the question is: Will the ANC be able to enforce these rules? If properly followed, they have the potential to completely change the way the ANC conducts its elections. Delegates will no longer vote for the top six in one go.
The leadership elections will be held in three stages: First, the election of the party president, secretary-general, national chair and treasurer. Once delegates have voted, there will be a second ballot for the positions of deputy president and deputy secretary-general.
This is a big change and an effort to prevent slates from winning it all. One of the aims of this is to achieve proper gender parity in the top six. The other perhaps is to break up the slate system. Once that poll is finished, then there will be an election for the 80 members of NEC, and 40 of those members are to be women.
Then there are other rules around who may contest. No one may contest who has been found guilty of, or have been charged in a court of law, for unethical or immoral conduct, or any serious crime, or corruption.
There are also other rules: No one may try to sow division or campaign negatively, that is to impugn the integrity of other candidates. Candidates who don’t condemn the bad behaviour of their campaign supporters may be disqualified.
There are also fairly strict rules about finances. The rules state: All campaigns must submit detailed financial reports to the IEC. It is clear that these rules are an attempt to impose more order on the ANC’s internal elections, and to continue with what the party calls its programme of “renewal”.
The real story of 2022 should not be who wins the December elections, but whether these rules are enforced. These rules will help remove corrupt elements in the ANC, and will mark the start of a real change in its character.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos