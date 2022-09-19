In Mogale City, the DA-led coalition government is doing very well under executive mayor Tyrone Gray. The coalition government is yet to experience problems. In other municipalities like Johannesburg and Tshwane, their coalition governments are struggling to keep the centre holding. Gray is accessible and readily available.
I wonder if he will remain like that for the rest of his term. Early this year, I had an hour-long interview with him, asking him about service delivery issues and his plans for the City. He answered the questions satisfactorily.
Young Gray has energy and stamina to run around and solve service delivery issues. When there are social and service delivery issues, he is always there in person to listen and solve them. When residents request to see him, his door is always open.
It shows that he is there to serve and not be served. In Kagiso, the coalition government is busy closing potholes and tarring roads. Residents are slowly gaining confidence in the political system, something they had lost due to poor service delivery and corruption.
I can only speak for Kagiso residents because I reside there. Having said that, our street lights are off – and have been for over two months now. We have reported the matter to the municipality, but the lights are yet to be fixed. It’s a huge disappointment for me and my neighbours.
If I may ask: What is so difficult about fixing street lights? Mogale City municipality used to do it within 12 hours. What has changed? I would like to appeal to the council to fix our street lights, otherwise we will march to the council offices and demand that they fix them.
The biggest challenge with street lights that are not working is that it makes it easy for criminals to carry out their activities in the dark. It also poses a difficulty for community patrollers to do their work at night. The city council is putting lives at risk.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Mogale City street lights dim mayor’s success story
Two months later, roads remain dark, increasing risk of crime
Image: Supplied
