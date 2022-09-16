Imtiaz Fazel, who has roots in Benoni on the East Rand, was appointed by parliament to be our next inspector-general of intelligence. The function of the inspector-general of intelligence is to investigate complaints about the activities of the National Intelligence Agency.
Our sad history of intrusion by those in the corridors of power, using intelligence to score and settle political points, will now come to end. Fazel is a person of quiet charisma with graciousness, integrity and distinction.
Section 7 of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act 40 of 1994 provides that: the inspector-general will monitor intelligence and counter-intelligence activities of the State Security Agency and the intelligence divisions of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the SA National Defence Force.
An awesome and pivotal task, in a country deeply divided on political fault lines.
The main purpose of oversight is to hold intelligence services accountable for their policies and actions in terms of legality, propriety, effectiveness and efficiency. Fazel is a man dedicated with singular selflessness, a profound patriot in the service of our country.
In many positions that he held, his dedicated sense of service and duty have earned him unparalleled respect and admiration across the entire political spectrum.
He is indeed a person of outstanding characteristic, courage and determination in politics, humanity and generosity of spirit in private. He brought distinction to every post he held and also established a genuine rapport with all those he encountered in his amazing career.
As he assumes his new post, the nation wishes him well. He will most certainly bring dignity and decorum to the office of the inspector-general of intelligence. Congratulations on a worthy appointment.
Farouk Araie, Actonville Benoni
READER LETTER | Fazel will bring dignity to intelligence office
